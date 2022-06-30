TPD: Group who beat man to death on east side still outstanding, $2,500 offered

TUCSON (KVOA) — The people responsible for beating a Tucson man to death on the east side last week are still outstanding, according to a release by Tucson Police Department Thursday.

At around 4 p.m. June 22, 37-year-old Christopher Hart was assaulted by multiple individuals in the parking lot of the Eastpointe Market Place located at 6970 E. 22nd St. near Kolb Road.

Detectives says there was initially an argument between Hart and a group of men. Later, more men reportedly arrived at the parking and physically assaulted Hart and his friend. The assault suspects then fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

Hart, who sustained blunt force trauma during the confrontation, was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

To help to receive more information about the suspects, TPD has placed a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for Hart's death.

Anyone with with information is advised to call 88-CRIME immediately.