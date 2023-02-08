TPD encouraging locals and visitors to be aware of rental scams

KVOA (TUCSON) - With the Gem Show happening right now and the Super Bowl just around the corner, our city is being flooded with people from all over the world.
And in that rush of visitors, many of them will be renting properties throughout Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department is encouraging everyone to be aware of the potential for rental scams.
"We just want people to not fall victims to these scams," said David Fritsch with TPD.
TPD says there are two main types of ongoing schemes involving renting. One involves the scammer creating a rental listing for a property that does not exist. The other is when the scammer takes a real listing and changes the contact information to them.
"No matter what website you're using to find that rental property, I would just do your research," said Fritsch. "Do your due diligence to make sure that this person is a legitimate renter."
In addition to doing your homework about the property, TPD says don't be rushed into any decisions. They say immediacy is a red flag.
"If the seller is trying to be urgent with this to get you to buy something real quick, I would start to ask more questions," said Fritsch.
And do not wire money or pay with a gift card or a prepaid card. It's impossible to get money like that back.
"Try a credit card. A lot of credit cards have consumer protections that are put in place," suggested Fritsch. "We just want people to always be vigilant so that way we can prevent this from happening to people and that way you can enjoy your destination in Tucson."
If you find yourself experiencing this type of fraud, you can use the information provided by TPD below:
"If the scam originated online, such as through email, social media or online classifieds, a report should be made to the Crime Complaint Center.
A person who has information of a phone scam should report that information to the Federal Trade Commission.
If you lost money or have information to believe these criminals are in the local area, a local police report may also be appropriate. For incidents that occurred in the city limit of Tucson, please contact the Tucson Police Department non-emergency line at (520) 791-4444."