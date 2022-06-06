 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 106 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

TPD, Banner Health gives reflective backpacks to homeless to prevent pedestrian fatalities

Andrew Melendez, News 4 Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Police Department and Banner-University Medical Center are giving out free reflective backpacks to people who are homeless.

They are giving away backpacks in the areas with the highest incidents of pedestrians being struck by cars. TOD says that most people who are hit by cars are hard to see and can benefit with reflective gear.

 "We're collaborating with Banner-UMC in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities resulting in pedestrians being struck by obviously vehicles at night and even during the day," TPD Sgt. Jack Julsing said. "The vulnerable population that we are trying to target is unsheltered individuals or homeless individuals because that seems to be the majority of the victims that are affected by traffic fatalities."

So far this year, there have been 20 pedestrian deaths due to motor vehicles.

