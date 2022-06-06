TPD, Banner Health gives reflective backpacks to homeless to prevent pedestrian fatalities

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Police Department and Banner-University Medical Center are giving out free reflective backpacks to people who are homeless.
They are giving away backpacks in the areas with the highest incidents of pedestrians being struck by cars. TOD says that most people who are hit by cars are hard to see and can benefit with reflective gear.
"We're collaborating with Banner-UMC in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities resulting in pedestrians being struck by obviously vehicles at night and even during the day," TPD Sgt. Jack Julsing said. "The vulnerable population that we are trying to target is unsheltered individuals or homeless individuals because that seems to be the majority of the victims that are affected by traffic fatalities."
So far this year, there have been 20 pedestrian deaths due to motor vehicles.