 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TPD: At least 1 dead in motorcycle-involved crash in midtown

  • Updated
  • 0
TPD: At least 1 dead in motorcycle-involved crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — At least one individual was killed in a motorcycle-involved crash that occurred in midtown Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, the collision took place at around 3:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Speedway and Jones boulevards.

The department said motorists traveling in the area should expect delays for the next several hours.

Details surrounding the collision are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you