TPD: At least 1 dead in motorcycle-involved crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — At least one individual was killed in a motorcycle-involved crash that occurred in midtown Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, the collision took place at around 3:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Speedway and Jones boulevards.
The department said motorists traveling in the area should expect delays for the next several hours.
Details surrounding the collision are limited at this time.
