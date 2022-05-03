TPD: 3 found dead in midtown home, murder-suicide investigation underway

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three individuals are dead in connection to an alleged murder-suicide incident that occurred at an midtown home.
According to Tucson Police Department, three deceased adults were found inside a home in the 5300 block of East Glenn Street near Craycroft Road.
Detectives are currently investigating the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide.
Details surrounding the deaths are extremely limited at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE