TPD: 3 found dead in midtown home, murder-suicide investigation underway

Contact Tucson Police Department at 520-791-4444

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three individuals are dead in connection to an alleged murder-suicide incident that occurred at an midtown home.

According to Tucson Police Department, three deceased adults were found inside a home in the 5300 block of East Glenn Street near Craycroft Road.

Detectives are currently investigating the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide.

Details surrounding the deaths are extremely limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

