TPD: 17-year-old fatally shot on west side, suspects still outstanding

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 630 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood