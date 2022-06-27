TPD: 17-year-old fatally shot on west side, suspects still outstanding

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 17-year-old was identified as the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting on Tucson's west side, according to a release shared by City of Tucson Monday evening.
At around 2:18 a.m. Sunday, 17-year-old David Reyes was found with obvious gunshot trauma in the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive near Grant and Silverbell roads.
Despite immediately receiving first-aid upon of the first responders, Reyes died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The city said further investigation revealed that the 17-year-old was fatally shot during a physical altercation with a group of males during a fathering in the area.
The city said the suspects fled the area before police arrived at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.