Toys "R" Us Returns to Macy's stores

One of America's most iconic toy stores is returning to brick-and-mortar retail just in time for this year's holiday season.
Toys"R"Us will open shops inside every Macy's store in the U.S. by mid-October.
The move is part of a rollout that began last year, according to an announcement from both companies.
Toys"R"Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and by 2021 the brand had closed its last two physical stores in the U.S.
The launch of the in store shops comes as toy sales have exploded amid the pandemic.
With U.S. Retail sales of toys generating nearly 29 billion dollars in 2021.