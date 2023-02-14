Tour the Los Reales Sustainability Campus and Recycling facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) is offering a tour of the Los Reales Sustainability Campus and the Republic Services Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).
It starts Tuesday morning at the Price Service Center, 4004 S. Park Ave. in the upper parking lot.
The bus begins loading at 8:30 a.m. and will leave at 8:45 a.m.
Participants should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, hats and sun screen. They should also bring a water bottle.
The tour stats at MRF to see recycling sorting, then go to EGSD to see how household hazardous waste is handled.
The tour is on a first come basis. A minimum of 15 participants is needed.
To reserve a seat sign up here, or call EGSD at (520) 791-3175.