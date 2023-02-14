 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 55 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
likely.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro
Area and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Strongest wind speeds during the effective period of the
advisory will be this evening to around midnight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Cross winds with reduced visibilities in blowing dust
making travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate
10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tour the Los Reales Sustainability Campus and Recycling facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) is offering a tour of the Los Reales Sustainability Campus and the Republic Services Materials Recovery Facility (MRF). 

It starts Tuesday morning at the Price Service Center, 4004 S. Park Ave. in the upper parking lot. 

The bus begins loading at 8:30 a.m. and will leave at 8:45 a.m.

Participants should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, hats and sun screen. They should also bring a water bottle.

The tour stats at MRF to see recycling sorting, then go to EGSD to see how household hazardous waste is handled. 

The tour is on a first come basis. A minimum of 15 participants is needed. 

To reserve a seat sign up here, or call EGSD at (520) 791-3175.