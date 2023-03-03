TODAY will broadcast live from the Cologuard Classic Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - NBC’s TODAY show will broadcast live from the Cologuard Classic by Exact Science on Friday, March 3rd at Omni Tucson National resort.

The early morning broadcast will include TODAY meteorologist and anchor Dylan Dreyer as well as colon cancer survivors attending the PGA Tour Champions Tournament.

Katie Couric, award winning-journalist, #1 New York Times best-selling author of her memoir, Going There, co-founder of Katie Couric Media, and long-time colon cancer advocate, will be a special guest at the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Opening Ceremony.

Charlie Rymer, golf broadcaster and colon cancer survivor, will emcee the ceremony.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, TODAY is highlighting inspiring stories and the importance of early colorectal cancer detection through screening.