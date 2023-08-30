Old Tucson's Nightfall returns: Tickets now on sale

TUCSON (KVOA) — Time to mark your calendar!
Nightfall is back.
All the spooky fun at Old Tucson starts on September 29.
This year's theme is Nightfall Resurrected.
The experience includes five all new terrifying haunted mazes, four brand new scare zones, two new Halloween stunt shows, as well as a big focus on family friendly attractions.
"All kids and adults can come, but we've kind of designated a sort of safe passage zone for those kids who and to come in with the family aspect. They can walk around the scare areas and stay in a safe zone, but the rest of the park is all about the scare factor," Tony Sanders, Old Tucson General Manager said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.