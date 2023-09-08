 Skip to main content
NAMI Southern Arizona provide information during Suicide Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0
NAMI

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Southern Arizona is spreading awareness to information on suicide.

September is a dedicated time to come together with a collective passion and strength around a difficult topic that affects both individuals and communities 

Some of the impacts Suicide has had on individuals and communities include,

  • In 2020, there were nearly two times as many suicides (45,979) in the U.S. as there were homicides (24,576)

  • In 2021, suicide was the twelfth leading cause of death

  • Lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth have a higher prevalence of suicidal thoughts and behavior compared to their peers who identify as straight

  • In 2021, 12.3 million people seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million people made a plan for suicide, 12.7 million people attempted suicide, and over 48,000 people died by suicide. Which is one death every eleven minutes

Throughout September, NAMI Southern Arizona will continue to provide programs to increase understanding of mental health conditions and risk of suicide. They can be found at https://www.namisa.org/

A reminder that the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 988.

