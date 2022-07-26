 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High level of atmospheric moisture will allow some
thunderstorms to produce heavy rainfall that could lead to
flooding.  This is a higher threat over areas that have had
heavy rains in recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

7-year-old girl critically injured in crash near Corona de Tucson

Crash prompts delays at Sahuarita Rd and Sycamore Ridge Trail

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies have identified one of the passengers involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Corona de Tucson area Tuesday morning as a 7-year-old girl.

Deputies responded to the scene at West Sahuarita Road and South Sycamore Ridge Trail after 8 a.m.

In a press release, deputies said a Dodge Journey SUV was stopped at Sahuarita Road waiting to make a left turn on Sycamore Ridge when a Hyundai Elantra rear-end the SUV.

They said the Elantra was occupied by three people, including two children. One of the children was the 7-year-old girl, who was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

The other two occupants of the Elantra and two occupants of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.