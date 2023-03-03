2023 Cologuard Classic Tournament raising money for colon cancer awareness

TUCSON (KVOA) - Friday tees off the 2023 Cologuard Classic Tournament.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and we're expecting to see thousands fill the stands for this year’s event.

“Some of the legends of the game, the best players in the world, that are out here that we're so excited to host. We're at a great venue at Omni and we're excited to get through the weekend,” said Executive Director Geoffrey Hill.

The Cologuard Classic brings together golfers for a tournament with two big goals in mind: supporting Tucson youth sports and raising money and awareness for colon cancer.

Friday is the first day of the tournament and it's their 'dress in blue' day, encouraging players, volunteers and fans to dress in blue in support of colon cancer awareness.

About 200 colon cancer survivors will be at this weekend's event, sharing their stories and the importance of colon cancer screening.

“It's saving a lot of lives, and if we can be a part of that initiative to grow that message it's one of our number one goals with the tournament,” said Hill.