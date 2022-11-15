Tons of sunshine this afternoon!

Starting off the morning with a few high clouds, which will gradually decrease this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the 60s and low 70s by the mid afternoon with another cold start on tap tomorrow morning.
It will be a beautiful day today despite the cloudy start. Temperatures are sitting in the 30s and 40s for most with a couple of colder spots starting out in the upper 20s. Highs will push to around 70 for the warmest spots, which is still several degrees below average for mid-November.
Another system will pass by midweek increasing wind gusts once again and reinforcing the colder air already in place. As a result, highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s all week long with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
This upcoming weekend will follow suit with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday with tons of sunshine! If you're heading to the UA Football game, kickoff is at noon and temperatures should be in the low to mid 60s by that time. If you're sitting on the west side of the stadium, bring a jacket as that side will be in the shade by halftime onward.
- Today: Clouds decrease, cool. High: 71°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler. High: 68°