Toms grabs lead at Cologuard Classic

TUCSON (KVOA) -- David Toms carded nine birdies on Saturday and will take a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort.
Toms (-11) rallied from three shots down to start the day to grab the lead. He held it despite bogeying two of the last three holes.
Robert Karlsson is in second at -9, followed by 2018 Cologuard Classic champion Steve Stricker at eight-under. Retief Goosen, Chris DiMarco and Alex Cejka all sit at seven-under par.
Toms is bidding to become the ninth different winner of the event, first played in Tucson back in 2015. That initial event was won by Marco Dawson who is five shots back of Toms after Round 2.
