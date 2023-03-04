 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toms grabs lead at Cologuard Classic

David Toms got hot Saturday as he looks to win for 3rd time on the PGA Tour Champions

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala and David Kelly have you completely covered as the PGA Tour Champions battle for the Conquistadores helmet.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- David Toms carded nine birdies on Saturday and will take a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort.

Toms (-11) rallied from three shots down to start the day to grab the lead. He held it despite bogeying two of the last three holes.

Robert Karlsson is in second at -9, followed by 2018 Cologuard Classic champion Steve Stricker at eight-under. Retief Goosen, Chris DiMarco and Alex Cejka all sit at seven-under par.

David Toms (23) chips in from No. 18

David Toms is 11-under after two rounds and leads the 2023 Cologuard Classic

Toms is bidding to become the ninth different winner of the event, first played in Tucson back in 2015. That initial event was won by Marco Dawson who is five shots back of Toms after Round 2.

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you