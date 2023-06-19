Tombstone movie cast reunites after 30 years

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KVOA) - For those who love the movie Tombstone, you might be happy to hear the cast is coming together for a reunion.
From June 23rd to the 25th, the town of Tombstone will host a handful of events with the stars of the movie.
“The movie Tombstone is iconic, it’s iconic for our city and it’s iconic for all westerns ever made," event organizer Gordon Anderson. "Some people would argue it’s the greatest western ever made, I certainly would.”
The movie Tombstone was filmed in 1993. The plot gives viewers a peek at the life of a successful lawman who plans to retire but is disrupted by the kind of outlaws he was famous for eliminating.
“It’s historic, thirty years later we're going to have ten cast members visiting Tombstone," Anderson said. "This event will never happen again, nothing like it.”
One of the stars that will be in attendance is John Philbin, who starred as Tom McLaury in the movie.
He’s excited to reconnect with the fan base after many years.
“I’m just so grateful that there’s a fanbase that followed this movie and turned it into a cult classic western you know it’s a lot of people’s favorite westerns," Philbin said. "I consider myself very fortunate to have been in a movie that people love.”
For those who plan to make the trip down to Tombstone, it's important to note that the Friday and Saturday Night Symposiums are sold out. But you can still catch the stars on the 24th (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and 25th (10 a.m.-2 p.m.).
