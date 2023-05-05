"Tombstone" celebrates 30 years with a cast reunion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The cast and crew of the iconic “Tombstone” will visit the real deal to celebrate the historic 30th anniversary of the movie from June 23 to 25.
The cast will be signing autographs and greeting fans inside Wyatt Earp’s Saloon. Entrance is free but the cast and crew will charge for signatures and pictures.
The cast and crew will also share stories from the making of the movie during two shows and a symposium.
Some of the stars include:
- Michael Biehn
- Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
- Joanna Pacula
- Christopher Mitchum
- Peter Sherayko
- Robert Burke
- John Philbin
