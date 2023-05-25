Tohono O'odham Nation provides update on death of Raymond Mattia

SELLS, Ariz. – The Tohono O’odham Nation Executive Office is providing an update on the shooting death of tribal citizen Raymond Mattia that took place in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Nation.
The Tohono O’odham Nation Executive Office says there is a great deal of ongoing speculation regarding the details of Mattia’s death.
The Nation’s Executive Office says preliminary information on the event does raise serious concerns surrounding the loss of Mattia’s life. The Nation’s Executive Office has made clear its expectation this investigation will include a comprehensive review of all facts.
The Nation’s Executive Office says it is also critical that we not prejudge the situation as the investigation continues.
The investigation is a joint effort between the Tohono O’odham Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit, the FBI, and the Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility.
Their findings will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for final review of agent and officer conduct. The Border Patrol is not part of this multi-agency process.