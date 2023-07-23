Tohono Chul hosts the Queen of the Night bloom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tohono Chul Bloom Night is here.
For one night each year, Tohono Chul welcomes visitors to experience the beauty of the Night Blooming Cereus.
The event runs from 6-10 p.m., it will include live music, food, and drinks.
The Exhibit House Entry Gallery will be showcasing the Queen of the Night exhibit with artwork based on the bloom.
Tohono Chul will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday for a final look at this year’s blossom before the sun wilts their petals.
Admission for Bloom Night is $5 for the general public and free for Tohono Chul members.
For more information, please visit https://tohonochul.org/bloom-night-2023/
