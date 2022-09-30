Today is the last day of Monsoon for 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) - Friday is the last day of Monsoon. It officially started June 15th and ends September 30th.
We've had an active past couple of months, but according to our meteorologists, the numbers here in Tucson might not reflect that.
After a couple months of many road closures, downed power lines, and wash rescues, the season has come to an end.
There's still time to see more rain, but through the season, here in Tucson, we are an inch behind the average, which is about 9 inches less than last year. However, this wasn't a huge surprise.
"We were totally expecting this year to be a whole lot different than last year. Last year was the third wettest monsoon since records go back to 1894, so we knew we weren't going to break history again, so I'd say this monsoon was pretty good at the end of the day," said meteorologist Matt Brode.
Tucson was the outlier this year, because every other city was above average. That number is measured at the airport for the city of Tucson. So, while a lot of cities around Tucson did see an active monsoon, we just didn't see the same storms at the airport.
However, hurricane Kay that second week of September brought us tropical moisture which added to the rain totals.
In addition to the rain, this year we had 1 tornado warning, compared to the five tornado warnings we had last year.
Now, any rain we see starting Saturday will not contribute to our monsoon total.
"Moving forward, we are exiting our monsoon and entering our more dry season, but a lot of people love this time of year because yes, we will see less rain, and more importantly, everyone after this hot summer is ready for some cooler temperatures," said Brode.
Our meteorologists will continue to provide updates on the monsoon totals and be able to provide an official tally late Friday night.