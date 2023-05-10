Today is the final day to mail in ballots for May 16th special election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – TEP is reminding Tucsonans that today is the last day to mail in ballots for Proposition 412.

Ballots must be mailed in today to ensure they are received by the city by May 16, election day.

For voters that do not make this deadline, mail-in ballots can be submitted in person at designated drop-off locations.

If approved, Proposition 412 would add a 0.75-percent "Community Resilience Fee" that would be used to cover additional costs of building underground electric infrastructure, and to fund efforts toward the city’s Climate Action Plan, including new clean energy resources, electric vehicle infrastructure and heat mitigation efforts.

The new "Community Resilience Fee" would be applied to monthly electric bills of TEP customers within the city, and would add less than $1 per month to the average monthly electric bills. The franchise fee and city utility taxes would remain unchanged.

Customers living outside the City of Tucson would not pay this fee.

For more information about the special election, visit the City of Tucson’s website, here: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections#