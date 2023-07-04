 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

To stay cool this holiday, many locals headed to the pool

  • 0

Isabella Fredrickson has all of the information on where Tucsonan's are choosing to stay cool during today's excessive heat warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With an excessive heat warning in full swing and triple digit temperatures, locals are doing all that they can to stay cool. For many, that means a day at the pool

The Northwest YMCA community pool is a popular spot for many during the summer months.

Philip Freed spends nearly every other day at this pool with his family.

"Today is the fourth, we decided to come out here because it is such a hot day today, its so nice and relaxing by the pool, the water is beautiful, we're just spending our day here until the fire works later."

A day at the local pool is a great way to stay cool for those who may not have a pool at home.

"I don't have a pool at home, so here is the best place to cool off. To see some people, some animals, birds, there's so much to do here at the pool this Fourth of July," says Maria Bowin.

With an excessive heat warning currently in place, it is important to stay hydrated, reapply sunscreen, and stay inside and in the shade to avoid heat-related illnesses.

