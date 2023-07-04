To stay cool this holiday, many locals headed to the pool

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With an excessive heat warning in full swing and triple digit temperatures, locals are doing all that they can to stay cool. For many, that means a day at the pool

The Northwest YMCA community pool is a popular spot for many during the summer months.

Philip Freed spends nearly every other day at this pool with his family.

"Today is the fourth, we decided to come out here because it is such a hot day today, its so nice and relaxing by the pool, the water is beautiful, we're just spending our day here until the fire works later."

A day at the local pool is a great way to stay cool for those who may not have a pool at home.

"I don't have a pool at home, so here is the best place to cool off. To see some people, some animals, birds, there's so much to do here at the pool this Fourth of July," says Maria Bowin.

With an excessive heat warning currently in place, it is important to stay hydrated, reapply sunscreen, and stay inside and in the shade to avoid heat-related illnesses.