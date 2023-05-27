TMC ‘Meet Me Downtown’ 5k tonight, with over $2000 in prizes and two after parties for runners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The TMC Meet Me Downtown 5k Night Run and Festival of Miles returns tonight in downtown Tucson.

According to race founder Randy Accetta, runners from over 25 states have signed up to join, with over 1500 participants expected to run and walk through Downtown Tucson.

“We originally created this event as a way to help create a vibrant Downtown – 17 years ago there wasn’t much to do in Downtown on a summer night", says Acetta.

Over $2,000 in prize money is at stake across multiple races.

The 5k race will begin at 7pm near the Children’s Museum (200 S 6th Ave.) If you haven’t registered yet and want to do so in-person, registration and other pre-race events will begin tonight at 5pm.

Outside of the 5k, there are three free Mile races: a High School Mile for all high school-aged students; a Junior High Mile, for all junior-high students, and a free FitKidz Mile for children 12-and-under.

Other children’s activities include a Comic Bookmobile and free entry to the Children’s Museum.

For adults, there are two post-race events – a free Beer Garden sponsored by Pueblo Vida Brewing (115 E Broadway) and an after-party at Hotel Congress (311 E Congress). Be sure to bring your race number for entry!

"Our whole goal is to use running to make Tucson a better place to live," says Accetta. "Whether that's bringing in tourist dollars, raising funds for local charities, or giving us all something to do, we're committed to putting on events that bring people together."

For more information, you can visit the event’s web page here: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Race-details-for-participants-in-the-May-27th-TMC-Meet-Me-Downtown-5k-Run-Walk.html?soid=1101779800839&aid=p3UoxWUUXkM