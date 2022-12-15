Titles fall as IARP rules on UA

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The assistant coaches took the fall for transgressions within the Arizona Athletics program.
The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) handed down show-cause penalties Wednesday to former Arizona assistant men's basketbal coaches Emanuel "Book" Richardson and Mark Phelps and Wildcats head diving coach Dwight Dumais.
Richardson received a 10-year penalty. He was hit the hardest because he chose not to cooperate with the NCAA's investigation.
Phelps' show-cause penalty is two years for violations he committed during his time at UA. Both coaches are currently out of college coaching.
Dumais remains at UA. He was the Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year in 2022. His violations for conducting impermissible tryouts were considered Level II in nature. He was leveled with a one-year show-cause penalty and will not be allowed to recruit off campus for six months.
Former Men's Basketball head coach Sean Miller and current Swimming and Diving head coach Augie Busch were not sanctioned directly by the governing body. Both were found to have promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored their assistant coaches.
Where Miller and the Wildcats men's basketball program lost big was on the numbers side.
The IARP rendered UA Basketball alum Rawle Alkins ('18) ineligible as a result of him be ing connected to several of the Level I infractions committed by Richardson.
The Wildcats will have to vacate all wins in which Alkins participated during his two seasons at Arizona. Those 50 games means UA will be stripped of their 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles as well as a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017.
It also means that Alkins effectively never played for the program as all his statistics will be expunged.
The 50 wins also come off of Miller's overall coaching record.
Miller in statement on Wednesday said:
"This has been a long journey and I am glad everything is finally finished. I am excited to move forward. I’d like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, (Xavier) President Hanycz and Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process."
UA Athletics took the brunt of the punishment as the IARP declared the department failed to monitor its men’s basketball and swimming and diving programs. For that Arizona Athletics was placed on a three-year probation.
The Independent Resolution Panel used the Division I membership-approved penalty guidelines to prescribe the following penalties:
1. Core Penalties:
- a. Former Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach No. 1
- A 10-year show-cause order.
- b. Former Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach No. 2
- A two-year show-cause order.
- c. Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach
- A one-year show-cause order. During this period, assistant swimming and diving coach is prohibited from participating in off-campus recruiting activities for six months and will attend one NCAA Regional Rules Seminar.
- d. Arizona
- For the men’s basketball program:
- Competition penalty during the 2020-21 academic year during which the men’s basketball program did not participate in the postseason conference or NCAA tournament competition (self-imposed).
- $5,000 fine, plus 1% of the average men’s basketball budget based on the average of the men’s basketball program’s previous three total budgets (self-imposed).
- A reduction in the total number of men’s basketball scholarships for the incoming class of the 2023-24 academic year by one, from the permissible total of 13, or if a scholarship becomes available prior to the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).
- A two-week ban on men’s basketball campus visits during March 2022 (self-imposed).
- A reduction in the number of official visits in men’s basketball by 10% for the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed).
- A 15-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days for the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed), plus an additional two-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days for the 2022-23 academic year.
- A seven-week recruiting communication (telephone and written correspondence) ban for the 2022-23 academic year.
- For the swimming and diving program:
- A one-week ban on unofficial visits for the 2022-23 academic year.
- A 1% reduction in the number of official visits for the 2022-23 academic year, based on the average number provided during the previous four years.
- A one-week suspension of off-campus recruiting during the 2022-23 academic year.
- A one-week recruiting communication (telephone and written correspondence) ban for the 2022-23 academic year.
- For the institution:
- Three years of probation, from December 14, 2022, to December 13, 2025. During this probation period, Arizona will: Require all members of its compliance staff to attend a Regional Rules Seminar each year of the probation and share information with other members of the athletics department. Regional Rules Seminars attendance and the dissemination of information shall be included in the institution’s compliance report.
- By April 1, 2023, 2024 and 2025, Arizona shall file with the NCAA Office of Committees on Infractions a plan outlining who will attend the Regional Rules Seminars and how information learned from the Regional Rules sessions will be distributed to the other members of the athletics compliance office.
- Inform all men’s basketball and swimming and diving prospective student-athletes in writing that the institution is on probation for three years, detailing violations committed. If a prospective studentathlete takes an official paid visit, information regarding violations, penalties, and terms of probation must be provided in advance of the visit; otherwise, the information must be provided before a prospective student-athlete signs a National Letter of Intent.
- Publicize information about the infractions and post a direct link to the public infractions report on the athletics department main webpage, as well as include the information in media guides and an alumni publication.
- Following the submission of the final compliance report and prior to the conclusion of probation, Arizona’s president shall provide a letter to the Committee on Infractions affirming Arizona’s current athletics policies and practices conform to all NCAA regulations.
- For the men’s basketball program:
- 2. Additional Penalties:
- a. Public reprimand and censure.
- b. Vacation of all regular season and conference tournament wins, records and participation in which men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1 competed in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, as well as vacation of any postseason contests in which men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1 participated when he was ineligible.
- c. Vacation of the individual records of ineligible men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1.
- d. Vacation of all regular season and conference tournament wins, records and participation related to men’s basketball student-athlete No. 3’s participation in the two foreign tour contests.
- e. Arizona’s men’s basketball program and the former head men’s basketball coach’s records shall reflect the vacated records and be recorded in all appropriate publications.
- f. The institution’s media relations director must contact the NCAA and appropriate conference officials to identify student-athletes and contests impacted by the penalties and then provide the NCAA with a written report detailing those discussions no later than 14 days following the infractions decision release.
