Tips to keep your home cool without cranking up the A/C

TUCSON (KVOA) — With another day of triple-digit heat, there's no doubt people are trying to save money on their electric bill.
Whether you don't have the best air conditioning or you're just trying to save some cash, there are things you can do to keep your home cool.
According to the United States Department of Energy (DOE), A/C costs homeowners about $29 billion each year.
The simplest thing you can do is make sure the windows are shut and covered. According to the DOE, about 76% of sunlight that falls on standard double-pane windows enters to become heat, so make sure to keep shades, blinds, screens, curtains and shutters closed.
Fans can be a great asset if you use them correctly. Make sure ceiling fans are going counterclockwise to push the cooler air down to the ground.
"Instead of using your air conditioner to try and lower the temperature throughout your entire home," said Joseph Barrios with Tucson Electric Power, "the more you can use fans, the less you need to rely on your air conditioning system and in doing that, the less energy you need to use."
Keep in mind that ceiling fans cool people, not rooms. When you leave the room, remember to turn them off.
To get some cold air into the room, try placing a large bowl of ice at an angle in front of a box or tower fan.
The DOE says air leaks are among the greatest sources of energy loss in a home. One of the quickest things you can do is seal openings to the outside. This can save you 10 to 20% on your heating and cooling bills per year. A temporary solution is to put a towel or blanket at the bottom of the door or window to prevent the air from going in and out.
If you have a smart or programmable thermostat, you can save as much as 10% per year by turning it up 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day in the summer.
"Different customers can use those in different ways," Barrios said. "What we do hear though, is that they like to use them because they can really help you to reduce your energy bills if you use them appropriately."
If you plan on staying in one room like a bedroom or office, think about closing the doors to the rooms you aren't using as often.
Finally, don't use the oven. If you have to, try to use it in the morning and reheat using the microwave later on.