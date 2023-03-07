Tips for if you plan on visiitng the Grand Canyon during this spring break

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - It’s spring break season which means long lines, bad traffic, and full parking lots so be prepared if you plan on visiting Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say as a result of increased visitation, traffic regularly backs up at all entrance stations, with wait times of up to one to two hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Parking lots begin reaching capacity by 12 p.m. and shuttle bus wait times may be prolonged.

Grand Canyon National Park has a few tips if you plan on visiting during this busy season: