Tips for if you plan on visiitng the Grand Canyon during this spring break

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - It’s spring break season which means long lines, bad traffic, and full parking lots so be prepared if you plan on visiting Grand Canyon National Park.
Park officials say as a result of increased visitation, traffic regularly backs up at all entrance stations, with wait times of up to one to two hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Parking lots begin reaching capacity by 12 p.m. and shuttle bus wait times may be prolonged.
Grand Canyon National Park has a few tips if you plan on visiting during this busy season:
- Arrive early—before 9 a.m. or later in the day—after 5 p.m.
- Monitor the South Entrance Station Webcam to help time your arrival.
- Buy your park pass online at rec.gov or in Tusayan at one of the following businesses – IMAX Theater, Canyon Plaza Resort, Red Feather Lodge, and Westwind Air Service
- Passholders should use lane 1 at the South Entrance Station for shorter wait times.
- The Hermit Road scenic drive is best experienced early in the morning and gets crowded by midday.
- Consider taking the train from Williams, Ariz.
- If arriving from the east on Interstate 40 or from Phoenix on Interstate 17, consider taking US 89 from Flagstaff north to Cameron, Ariz., and then west on State Route 64, where you can enjoy first views of the Grand Canyon from Desert View
- Park campgrounds and lodging fill months in advance. Check availability and make reservations before you arrive.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE