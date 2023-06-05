TikTok ban up for discussion at Pima County Board Supervisors meeting Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will discuss a potential ban on Tik Tok on all county government devices Tuesday morning.
"This is just following kind of in the footsteps of the federal and state governments that did very similar things,” Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz said. “Targeted just to employees with government owned devices like laptops and mobiles."
The Pima County Board of Supervisors are not the first governmental body in the state to look at banning the app.
Back in April, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes made the decision to ban the app on statewide devices, including Arizona's three public universities.
"There are a lot of reasons people are going to have kind of a visceral reaction to like every single sort of bans restrictions on freedom of anything and I get that," Heinz said.
Joyce Judah, a local Tucson resident supports the ban.
"I think that's fine to ban it, either that or they need to be careful of what goes on it," Judah said.
Heinz hopes the supervisors come together to do what's best for the county.
"I think this is something I'm leaning towards supporting at this point and will see how the discussion goes tomorrow and make some arrangements for a bit of a compromise to look at."
The discussion will take place Tuesday morning. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the very latest.