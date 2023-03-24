Thunder and Lightning air show returns, what you need to know

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of Southern Arizona's biggest public events is back, the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show begins Saturday and runs through Sunday.

The event is free for general admission and begins at 9 a.m. each day.

This year will feature several performances by the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, the Wings of Blue Jump Team, Vicky Benzing, Tom Larkin, KP Stunt Productions, Red Bull Fixed-Wing aircraft and skydivers, Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Shows, the Pylon Aviation BE 105 Helicopter, a T-35 Shooting Star, an EA-18G Growler, a 161 Air Reserve Wing KC-135, and a Desert Lighting Team Combat Search and Rescue demonstration.

Davis-Monthan officials said people are allowed to bring the following items:

Comfortable shoes, hat with a visor, sunglasses, ear protection

· Sunscreen, small purses and umbrellas

· Cameras, video recorders, binoculars, tripods

· Clear plastic water bottles, snacks in non-glass containers

· Cash (ATMs on site), credit cards, mobile payments

· Sufficient gas in your vehicle’s tank to wait in congested traffic.

The following items are prohibited on base:

· Weapons of any kind (including toys that resemble firearms)

· Alcohol and illegal drugs (including marijuana/CBD oil)

· Flammable items/fireworks

· Large portable sun protections (tents, canopies of any kind)

· Wheeled recreational devices (golf carts, bicycles, skateboards, roller skates/blades)

· Containers (containers for water must be plastic and empty to get through checkpoints. There will be water stations available for attendees to refill water bottles)

· Walkie-talkies, ham radios, scanners

· Drones or radio-controlled aircraft

· Cooking equipment

· Large bags (rucksacks, backpacks and large purses)

· Pets or animals (*Service animals permitted*)

· Walking sticks (*not to include medical canes or walkers*)

· Spray paint, silly string, balloons

There will be some impacts to traffic, beginning at 6 a.m. eastbound Alvernon Way/Golf Links Road will close to vehicular travel between Ajo Way and Wilmot Road. Westbound Golf Links Road will be restricted to one lane between Wilmot Road and Craycroft Road to allow access to businesses, residences, and transit services. Westbound Golf Links/Alvernon Way will be closed from Craycroft Road to Ajo Way. Eastbound Aviation Parkway will close at the Alvernon Way exit.

Additionally, beginning at 2 p.m. each day, southbound Swan Road at 29th Street as well as southbound Craycroft Road at 32nd Street will close to allow for event traffic to exit DMAFB.

All streets are scheduled to reopen by approximately 4 p.m. each day.

Law enforcement officers will be on-site to direct travel. Electronic message boards are in place to alert motorists of these travel restrictions.

"With these events, with the increased amount of traffic there will be an increase in the amount of people, take the extra time and watch out for everyone," said Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation.