Through the Years: KVOA's beginnings in the 1950's

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been a long journey bringing Southern Arizona its most watched news, 70 years of milestones and being there with you through the good and bad times.
A lot has changed since KVOA first launched as a TV station all the way back in September, 1953.
KVOA started as a radio station and was Tucson's second TV station.
Things looked a lot different back then, the station was a lot smaller and in what was originally a residential house, still here at our current location on Elm St. just outside downtown.
News was written on typewriters, the gear and gizmos were a lot less sophisticated as today but the mission was the same bringing Southern Arizona important and accurate information.
One of KVOA's first slogans was The Eyes of Tucson, it was a lot harder to get those eyes outside the studio.
“There was virtually no film unless it was occurring in the studio because the cameras were ginormous," said KVOA alumna Barbara Lawall.
KVOA made local history in the mid-fifties by being the first Tucson station to broadcast in color.
The station changed ownership a few times during the 1950's and in '58 was separated from its radio sibling and had to forge its own path forward.
The world was quickly changing from a seemingly more posh era to the cultural evolution that was the 1960's.
That's where we'll pick up our next look Through the Years.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE