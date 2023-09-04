Through the Years: KVOA during the 1970's

TUCSON (KVOA) - If there was a time that locked in KVOA's status as Tucson's news leader it was the 1970's.
KVOA continued growing by 1973 there was another ownership shake-up but this time would make it the only locally owned station in Tucson.
A group of prominent businessmen, Don Diamond, Jack Gumbin, Richard Bloch, and Don Pitt became the owners.
Pitt is the only one of them still with us and is 93 years old. He told us he's most proud of, "Putting together a good team. Would probably be our biggest contribution.”
What followed were many legends like Patty Weiss, our Lupita Murillo, and General Manager John Ruby.
Ruby would take the station to unprecedented heights.
He passed away in 2011, Samantha Ruby is his daughter who returned to KVOA to remember his legacy with us.
“And when he would enter this room he would be so happy and just smile this was his happy place was to be in this pit area he just loved the energy of the newsroom," she explained.
Her father would lead the team as KVOA entered the 1980's that's where we'll pick up our look through the years Wednesday on Tucson Today.
