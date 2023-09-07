Through the Years: A look back at KVOA in the 1990s

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 1990s was again a decade of significant growth for KVOA which continued to stay on top of the ratings with General Manager Jon Ruby at the helm with News Director Mick Jensen.
“It was a really wonderful time of my life," Jensen said.
Jensen remembered the many changes that came during the 90's as technology continued to advance.
“There was no more wire copy coming off a machine that you tore, you rewrote from or tore and read on the air. When computers became standard equipment it just changed so many things," he said.
Our current Technical Media Producer Sheri Meek said she was brought aboard in the 90's for her knowledge of computers.
“There were a lot of other people in the building who weren’t as fluent with computers and basically had a hard time trying to learn them and had to get onboard," Meek said.
The station once again faced an ownership change but it did little to deter the station's dominance.
In 1997 Jon Ruby's daughter Samantha Ruby started interning at the station.
“I’d come in at three in the morning to rip scripts and do the whole thing cause I wanted to be just like dad when I grew up," she said.
Her father passed away in 2011, even though he's gone she said she still feels his presence within KVOA.
“Dad is everywhere; he is loving every second of all the changes and the newness of it all," she said.
Some new iconic faces were also introduced on air like Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie.
KVOA took part in several telethons helping raise money for different community organizations.
There were also some unexpected moments, no bull in 1993 longtime Operations Manager Dave Kerrigan was tasked to repossess a buffalo from a client who didn't pay their bill.
“It didn’t occur to me I'd be handling livestock," he said.
But what was to come would be the end of an era for the station.
The early 2000s is where we'll pick up our look through the years Friday on Tucson Today.
