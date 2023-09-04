Through the Years: A look back at KVOA in the 1960's

TUCSON (KVOA) - We continue our series Through the Years looking back at KVOA's 70-year legacy.
In the 1960s KVOA wasn't even a teenager yet but was ready for many important stories to tell waiting ahead.
The decade began with KVOA again experiencing a change in ownership and by 1963 there was a major expansion of the station's facilities on West Elm Street where the station remains today.
“What I remember more than anything else is the comradery," said KVOA alumna Barbara LaWall.
LaWall worked as a news editor from 1965 to 1967. She may sound familiar to you because she was notably the Pima County Supervisor for more than 20 years. She credits her experience at KVOA preparing her for that role.
“Just being in that mix, being in the what’s happening right now, that happened at Channel 4 and it was repeated when I was in the County Attorney’s Office," she explained.
For her the story she remembers most is protests against the Vietnam War around town and at the University of Arizona.
“That’s pretty definitive for me, I remember that vividly," she said.
The ways of gathering news back then were much different.
“Technology has come a really long way because we had typewriters, we had polaroid cameras that were given to us when we go out into the field to take a picture of something," she said.
There was still a ways to go for the advancement of women within the newsroom.
“I don’t see myself as someone who broke the glass ceiling because when I wanted an evening news slot that was open they wouldn’t hire me to do that in fact I was told that women weren’t allowed to work after 6 o'clock because it was unsafe," she said.
What was to come would be a golden era for the station.
“It was exciting it was really exciting," said former News Director Mick Jensen.
“I think that’s how it became number one because of the people who helped build it," said Samantha Ruby a daughter of a former General Manager.
The 1970s is the next decade we'll feature in our look back Through the Years on Tuesday during Tucson Today.
