Through the Years: A look at KVOA in the early 2000s

TUCSON (KVOA) - As KVOA celebrates 70 years we are taking a look back at where we've been through the years.
KVOA entered the new millennium still riding a 30-year high at number one in the ratings, which General Manager and team started in the 70s.
But it was about to be the end of an era.
KVOA kept Tucson informed during one of our nation's darkest days on September 11th, 2001 during the terrorist attacks.
“Everybody froze. It was our highest priority to bring everybody the message on what’s happening and what to do next," said KVOA Senior Account Executive Paul Perez.
“It just changed everything, it changed your priorities, changed how you thought about businesses and what they had to deal with," added KVOA Account Executive Renee Tena.
Perez has worked at KVOA since 1994 and said technology continued to progress in the new century.
“I remember when we got pagers that was a big thing our bosses could finally get a hold of us and we’d have to find a payphone to call them back," he said.
That end of an era came in 2002 when Jon Ruby retired.
“I think it was really hard for him to be an audience member and not in charge," remembered his daughter Samantha Ruby.
Ruby passed away in 2011.
Samantha returned to KVOA to be interviewed for our 70th anniversary and got to see her father's old office, which is now the office of General Manager Peter O'Brien.
“I hear a lot of great stories about your dad, especially in the circle of NBC general managers they still talk about him," O'Brien told Samantha.
“I love that, that makes me so happy. That’s all he ever wanted," she replied.
Then came 2007 when KVOA became the first TV station in Tucson to transfer over to High Definition.
"The clarity of it was incredible and people took notice it was HD," Perez said.
Then came the 2008 financial crisis.
“Everything changed, everything became streamlined we learned to work with what we had," Tena remembered.
On Tucson Today Monday we will take our final look back from the 2010s through today.
