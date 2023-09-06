Through the Years: A look at KVOA in the 1980's

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the 1980s KVOA was riding high on the gains made during the 1970s under the leadership of General Manager Jon Ruby.
“He put his blood sweat and tears into this to make it an amazing station the community trusted," said his daughter Samantha Ruby.
KVOA was ready for the many changes ahead during the new decade.
By 1982, KVOA’s local ownership group including now 93 year old Don Pitt sold the station.
“We could see what was coming that there would be multiple stations a person could turn to," Pitt said.
That prediction came true with the introduction of cable stations and many viewing options but KVOA endured. Ruby remained and in 1985 a former KVOA producer and photographer named Mick Jensen returned to the station this time as News Director.
“Making those decisions about what the news was supposed to be that day was a large responsibility and I took it seriously," Jensen explained.
The 80’s saw KVOA as the first station in Tucson to broadcast in stereo and to have closed captioning.
Behind the scenes keeping the station on air was the responsibility of longtime Chief Operations Manager Dave Kerrigan.
“We had some really really good people here’s one right here, Rocket, and another one over there Frankie but there were some stinkers too," he said.
The Tucson TV market continued growing, but few could expect the major changes that awaited them in the 90s.
“I was proud to be a part of it," Jensen said.
The 1990s is where we'll pick up our look through the years Thursday on Tucson Today.
