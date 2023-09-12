 Skip to main content
Through the Years: A look at KVOA from 2010 to today

  • Updated
  • 0
KVOA Building

TUCSON (KVOA) - We continue our look through the years to celebrate KVOA's 70 year anniversary.

We pick up in 2010, the station was ready for the many changes ahead a new world with news at everyone’s fingertips and more viewing options than ever before.

“Whether it’s TV or OTT streaming TV it’s come a long way didn’t even exist when I started here," KVOA Account Executive Renee Tena said.

KVOA began adding more hours of news than ever before, a 4 p.m. newscast, weekend newscasts and multiple new set changes. It became clear how important our role is as Tucson saw one of its darkest days January 8th, 2011. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot but survived, six people were killed. 

The years that followed KVOA helped contribute to the creation of the Embrace, a memorial honoring the victims of the tragedy.

Also in 2011, the station promoted Cathie Batbie as News Director, she has been leading the news team ever since.

As KVOA entered the next decade the Covid19 pandemic struck, a situation like the station and world had never seen before.  

"We’d do Zoom meetings with clients to get the message out, our clients knew they had to advertise or else their business would fail people were still watching news viewership went up," said Senior Account Executive Paul Perez.

Today KVOA is Southern Arizona’s most watched news much like it was for most of its 70 year history.

“Encouraging that in the time I’ve been gone to see how well the station has done," said former News Director Mick Jensen.

“It’s an amazing feat, amazing feat it’s had a number one status it’s amazing to walk around and see the people that were here when my dad was here, they’re still here they’re still committed to this beautiful station," said Samantha Ruby, daughter of former General Manager Jon Ruby.

In April 2021 Allen Media Group acquired the station. Soon after Peter O'Brien was brought on as General Manager.

 

 

