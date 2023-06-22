Thrive in the 05 to host Resource Fair on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Join Thrive in the 05 to learn about community resources at their upcoming fair.
The Thrive in the 05 Festival and Resource Fair will be held Friday, at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the northeast parking lot at 77 W. Drachman Street.
The Resource Fair will have free food, bike repair, and entertainment for guests of all ages.
Thrive in the 05 is a collaboration of innovations in Community-Based Crime Reduction, Choice Neighborhoods, and Workforce & Economic Development in the 85745 zip code.
