Three People Were Shot after a Street Racing Incident on Nogales Highway

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- The Pima County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting at the intersection of Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway. Deputies confirm one person is dead after being shot during a street racing incident early Sunday morning.
On July 30th, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway for a report of street racing. When deputies arrived on scene, they found three people who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were rushed to a local hospital, one victim sustaining life threatening injuries.