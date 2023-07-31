Three people injured and one detained after stabbing in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Three people have been injured in an altercation in downtown Tucson.
Tucson Police are currently on the scene near W. Cushing St. and I10.
The suspect and one other person have been taken to the hospital at this time with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The third was treated on the scene.
At least one person has been detained.
According to the TPD, this is still an active call, and details are limited.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
