Three men charged for killing of James "Whitey" Bulger

Three people have been charged in the 2018 prison killing of notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger.
Fotios Geas, 55; Paul j. Decologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for West Virginia's Northern District.
A prison guard found Bulger's body in his cell on October 18, 2018, at the United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, less than 12 hours after he arrived in a transfer from a federal penitentiary in Florida.
Geas and Decologero were accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times, allegedly killing him, as well as aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
McKinnon was also accused of making false statements to a federal agent.
The leader of Boston's Irish mob had been on the run for 16 years when he was captured in 2011 in Santa Monica, California.
He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.