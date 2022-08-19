 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Three men charged for killing of James "Whitey" Bulger

Whitey Bulger

Three people have been charged in the 2018 prison killing of notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger.

Fotios Geas, 55; Paul j. Decologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for West Virginia's Northern District.

A prison guard found Bulger's body in his cell on October 18, 2018, at the United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, less than 12 hours after he arrived in a transfer from a federal penitentiary in Florida.

Geas and Decologero were accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times, allegedly killing him, as well as aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

McKinnon was also accused of making false statements to a federal agent.

The leader of Boston's Irish mob had been on the run for 16 years when he was captured in 2011 in Santa Monica, California.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.