Thousands without power on west side, no estimate on when it will be restored

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 5,000 people are without power on Tucson's west side after a large outage hit the area at around Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson Electric Power, residents west of Fairview Avenue between River and Fort Lowell roads reported no power at their homes at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
TEP reported this outage has impacted about 5,544 residents in that area.
Since the outage began, TEP reported that no homes impacted by the outage have had its power restored at this time.
The cause of the power outage has not yet been released. In addition, TEP has not yet released the estimated time of restoration.
Crews currently are at the scene working on resolving the power outage.
For more information, visit tep.com/outages.