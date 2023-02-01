Thousands impacted by Santa Cruz County power outage

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - More than 20,000 customers were left without power Wednesday morning and throughout most of the day in Santa Cruz County.
People were impacted from Amado to Rio Rico and to Nogales all the way to the Mexico border. Nogales Unified School District and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District No. 35 canceled classes for the day.
Many businesses were forced to close. Alonso Aviles of Rio Rico was not able to go to work because his work was closed.
"I work at a restaurant, I really don't know if we are going to open or not," he said.
Nickel's Diner in Rio Rico Plaza was open and helping the community through the outage with some hot coffee, breakfast and lunch.
Owner Nick Rendon had the idea to use his RV to power the restaurant.
"People heard we had coffee and breakfast and they started lining up, coming from Nogales and as far as Tubac," he said.
Amy Camp is a local school teacher who didn't have work to go to because the schools were closed. She was grateful to see the diner open, she needed a cup of coffee.
"I know many of us woke up and that was the first thing we were missing," she explained.
In Nogales they were facing the same issues, most if not all restaurants were closed. Traffic signals were down.
The Ports of Entry remained operational, running on generator power.
Mayor Jorge Maldonado said the outages stemmed from issues at the main Nogales power station.
"Plus the generators that were supposed to be back up had issues also. It's one of those things that happens and we got to deal with it," he said.
He could not tell us exactly what went wrong that is being investigated.
By 4 p.m. only around 2,000 people were still without power.