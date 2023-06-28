 Skip to main content
Thousands gathered at the Tucson Convention Center to celebrate Eid-Al-Adha

  • Updated
  • 0
The festival of sacrifice

Eid-Al-Adha in Tucson

 By Syeda Abbas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Muslim Americans in Tucson celebrated Eid-Al-Adha which is the second significant religious festival of Islam.

It's also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice."

Eid-Al-Adha is about celebrating with your family and exchanging gifts. During this time Muslims around the world travel for the pilgrimage of Hajj.

The event brought out different nationalities to this morning's event. Muslim Americans were seen with loved ones, all dressed up for the occasion and ready to observe the call of prayer.

After the prayer, the tradition is to spend time with loved ones and pass out food to underprivileged families.

"This is a reminder to us to share with others, share things that others might not have access to, this is such a diverse community we have people from the west coast, from the east coast, people from the Middle East, people from southeast Asia," said Board of Director Muhammad Zaki.

According to Zaki, more than 3000 people were in attendance.

