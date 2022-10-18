Thoreson and Mica Mountain growing up together

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 7th Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Mica Mountain sophomore quarterback Jayden Thoreson.
Thoreson threw five touchdown passes for the Thunderbolts in a 48-6 Week 9 victory over rival Empire in the 1st ever Battle of Vail. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Mica Mountain.
He finished the game 14-of-17 for 175 yards with touchdown throws to Devin Hayward, Xavior Johnson, Jack Bradley and Jonah Garcia caught a pair.
Thoreson is in his second season as the starter for the Thunderbolts who are playing their first full varsity season. He's thrown at least one touchdown pass in all six games this season (10).
Mica Mountain (2-4, 1-0), Southern Arizona's newest high school, has dealt with a slew of injuries this season and is still a very young team with just nine seniors.
The Thunderbolts are currently in a deep hole to qualify for the post-season, ranked just 32nd in this week's AIA Conference 4A poll. Only the Top 16 teams will qualify. Pat Nugent's crew would essentially need to win out to have any shot of making the playoffs in their first season.
Mica Mountain has 4A Kino Region games remaining against Douglas, Pueblo and Vista Grande before closing the season against No. 3 Canyon del Oro.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.