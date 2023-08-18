This week in Southern Arizona High School Football - Aug. 18

TUCSON (KVOA) - High School Football is back in Southern Arizona!
The first Friday Football Fever kicks off on KVOA Aug. 25, but 1A, 2A and 3A schools took center stage Friday night.
3A Scores:
Paradise Honors 35, Thatcher 14
Morenci 6, ALA Ironwood 0
Sabino 55, Coolidge 28
Safford 35, Payson 14
2A Scores:
Antelope Union 12, Palo Verde 6
Bisbee 43, Benson 13
Tanque Verde 19, Phoenix Christian 6
Arizona Lutheran 32, Willcox 21
