This week in Southern Arizona High School Football - Aug. 18

High School Football

TUCSON (KVOA) - High School Football is back in Southern Arizona!

The first Friday Football Fever kicks off on KVOA Aug. 25, but 1A, 2A and 3A schools took center stage Friday night.

3A Scores: 

Paradise Honors 35, Thatcher 14

Morenci 6, ALA Ironwood 0

Sabino 55, Coolidge 28

Safford 35, Payson 14

2A Scores: 

Antelope Union 12, Palo Verde 6

Bisbee 43, Benson 13

Tanque Verde 19, Phoenix Christian 6

Arizona Lutheran 32, Willcox 21

