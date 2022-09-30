Theme Parks reopen in Florida

Several theme parks in Central Florida are expected to reopen this week after Hurricane Ian forced them to close.
Disney says it will start reopening its Florida theme parks in phases Friday.
Magic kingdom will reopen around 10 A.M. and Epcot reopens at 11 A.M.
Disney's Hollywood Studios opens at noon, while Disney's Animal Kingdom will reopen at 1 P.M.
Universal will begin a phased reopening for resort guest only starting Friday.
The Disney Springs Outdoor Shopping Mall also plans to resume operations today.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Seaworld Orlando will remain closed today, but they are expected to reopen Saturday.