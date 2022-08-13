Theft at several popular hiking trails

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, western Pima.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms near and around Organ Pipe Cactus National
Monument. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Alamo Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Growler Wash,
Gu Vo Wash, Kuakatch Wash, Ali Chuk Wash, Aguajita Wash, Pia
Oik Wash, and Gunsight Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Pia Oik,
Kuakatch and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 548 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near and
south of Ajo, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Ajo and Why.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Tohono O'odham Nation between Pisinemo and
Sells. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen,
and will likely result in Flash Flooding of drainages that fill
into the San Luis Wash, south of Highway 86.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Mountain Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Sikul Himatk Wash, Hali Murk Wash,
Sells Wash, Pisinimo Wash, Gu Oidak Wash, San Luis Wash and Murk
Kui Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 523 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.3 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams and
highways.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why and Gunsight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 541 PM MST, A trained weather spotter reported that heavy
rain earlier this afternoon has caused the Oro Blanco
Reservoir southwest of Arivaca to  spill over, and is like
resulting in minor flooding issues that will impact Ruby Road
at the Oro Blanco Wash about 7 miles south of Arivaca.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 504 PM MST, Radar estimates and automated rain gauges atop the
Catalina Mountains indicated between 1.00 and 2.00 inches of rain
had fallen in the Canada Del Oro basin. The rain gage at Pig Spring
reported 1.69 inches, and Coronado Camp reported 1.18 inches. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along the drainages
that fill into the upper reaches of the CDO Wash in the Catalina
Mountains.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Catalina
Foothills, Oracle Junction and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Theft at several popular hiking trails

  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thieves are targeting popular trail heads around Pima County. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting half a dozen break-ins in the past two-weeks.

"In all six of those vehicle break-ins the suspect forced entry into those vehicles by breaking a window," said Marissa Hernandez, Public Information Officer with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Three of those thefts happened at the Finger Rock trail, one at Pima Canyon and two at the Douglas Springs Trail. Hernandez said hikers had various items, like a purse and a wallet, stolen.

Authorities say trail head thefts are a crime of opportunity. "They might be watching the person who's getting ready to go on the hike. He knows they'll be gone a significant amount of time," Hernandez said.

"So I never leave anything in the car," said Hilary Varnadore.  Varnadore and her husband recently moved to Tucson from Maryland . "So I have my keys on me, my wallet and my phone."

Hikers tell News 4 Tucson they never leave valuables in their vehicle.

"I think the most valuable thing in there would be like my sunshade," Max Hodek said. Hodek hiked Finger Rocks trail Saturday with several friends. 

"I only bring the stuff that I need and I keep it all with me," said Tanner Ubanks.

{1:01-:10 }

Authorities say you should call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

from the studio, sj, n4t.

Tags