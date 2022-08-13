Theft at several popular hiking trails

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES... At 504 PM MST, Radar estimates and automated rain gauges atop the Catalina Mountains indicated between 1.00 and 2.00 inches of rain had fallen in the Canada Del Oro basin. The rain gage at Pig Spring reported 1.69 inches, and Coronado Camp reported 1.18 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along the drainages that fill into the upper reaches of the CDO Wash in the Catalina Mountains. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Oracle Junction and Seven Falls. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE