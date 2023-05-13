The Young Men's Leadership Symposium aims to inspire 8th-12th graders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Good Brothers Foundation and Hart Global Industries teamed up for the Strengthening Community Young Men’s Leadership Symposium on Saturday.
The event's aim was to empower and inspire young men to become leaders in their communities.
The symposium provided young men with workshops, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities. The symposium was built on five core values: brotherhood, community, excellence, hope, and empowerment.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hart Global Industries for this inaugural event,” said Aaron Scott, Executive Director of The Good Brothers Foundation.
“We hope to inspire young men to become leaders in their communities and make a positive impact,” said CEO of Hart Global Industries, Jimmy Hart.