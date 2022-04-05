The warm up begins!

Breezy, especially to the east of Tucson with gusts up to 30 mph! Temperatures will also be several degrees above average with highs warming into the upper 80s then 90s takeover starting tomorrow!
We are on the back edge of the system that passed by to the north yesterday, so areas to the east will experience gusty wind at times with sustained wind around 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Otherwise, a nice, warm day ahead with highs ranging from the upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.
A ridge of high pressure will continue to build and that will warm our highs into the low 90s Wednesday afternoon with more of the same through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures could warm into the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday before they start to cool off early next week thanks to a system passing through. This system is expected to bring gusty wind starting on Sunday and that could increase our fire danger. More details to come!
- Today: Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 88°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 56°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 91°