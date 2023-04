TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The three people who were killed in a rollover on Thursday have been identified.

Arizona Department of Safety says the driver was 78-year-old Oreste Carrasco.

The passengers were 81-year-old Barbara Garcia-Guerrero and 69-year-old Maria Hernandez-Torres.

The crash happened Thursday morning at milepost 240 near Tangerine Road and closed down all lanes until almost 3 p.m.