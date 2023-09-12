The vehicles most likely to get into a serious accident in Arizona, revealed:

After analyzing the fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, experts have ranked the top five vehicles most likely to get into a car accident.
According to experts, the car that is most likely to get into an accident is a 4-door Sedan such as a Toyota Prius, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Tesla Model 3, and the Chevrolet Impala.. This vehicle was involved in 1,881 crashes from 2017 to 2021, which amounts to 25.6% of all fatal crashes.
The second on this list is a Light Pickup with 1,174 crashes between 2017 and 2021 which amounts to 15.98% of all fatal crashes in the state.
Some popular examples of Light Pickups are the Ford Ranger, the GMC Canyon, and the Nissan Frontier.
The third car that is most likely to be in a car accident is a Compact Utility. Cars within this body type were involved in 888 fatal crashes between 2017 to 2021., making up 12.09%.
A Compact vehicle is usually small or midsize and is designed to perform a specific task more efficiently than a passenger vehicle.
The last two cars on this list are Two-Wheel Motorcycles, with a fatal crash count of 759 (10.33%) of all fatal crashes, and the Unknown body type closing the top five with 442 fatal crashes which make up 6.02%
Experts say that it is crucial to recognize that driving certain vehicle body types might be more vulnerable to serious crashes due to factors like size and design.
Drivers should always be aware of this when on the road to avoid any accidents.
